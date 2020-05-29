…we were all in good mood last night, wife recalls!

A man in his mid-twenties of Choma’s New Kabanana Compound has committed suicide this morning in unclear circumstances.

A Byta FM News Crew that rushed to the scene this morning found the man’s lifeless corpse hanging from the roof with a rope around his neck.

The wife, Ruth Siamalido has identified the deceased as Chitonka Lettour Mweemba.

Siamalido reveals that Mweemba spent the night home alone while she went along with his younger sister to take care of her ill father within the compound.

She says the door was closed when she returned home this morning and Mweemba was not responding, forcing her to break into the house — only to find he had committed suicide.

Siamalido says she does not understand why Mweemba killed himself because he was in a good mood the previous day.

The sister to the deceased could not say anything as she was just crying.

Meanwhile, New Kabanana Chairperson, Watson Chaluza says he received information about the suicide around 06hours from the deceased’s landlord.

Chaluza says Mweemba has been in the compound for eight weeks after returning from Pemba.