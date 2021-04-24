Serenje grandpa defiles, impregnants orphaned granddaughter

POLICE in Serenje District of Central Province have locked up a randy 62-year-old man who turned his 15-year-old granddaughter into his second “wife”.

With nowhere to go following her mother’s death in 2018, the girl whose identity has been withheld because she is a minor moved in with her grandparents in Zambia compound in Serenje.

But instead of receiving care and wisdom through forklore stories grandfathers are known for, the girl instead became a victim of the old man’s over-used tools of procreation.

According to relatives, the wicked stay-home husband used the time his businesswoman wife was out on her errands to romance the child.

And when the evidence of his ilegal sexual exploits revealed itself through pregnancy, the man facilitated for his victim to undergo an abortion.

It is during the man’s attempt to make the girl’s three-month pregnancy disappear that his ungodly activities were discovered by relatives and subsquently reported to the Police.

Esther Mwaata Katongo, the Police spokesperson confirmed the matter in a statement to #Kalemba saying the man was currently in police custody while officers fashion appropriate charges with which to slap him.

