By Pete Chola Mwanalesa

Serenje’s Chisomo Ward Councilor Peter Mukosha has praised President Edgar Lungu over the most progressive PF General Conference that saw him re-elected democratically.

Mr. Mukosha who is also PF Serenje District Treasurer said the PF General Conference needed to be used as a benchmark for democracy as it was peaceful.

He said the PF was so democratic with it’s party Constitution.

Mr. Mukosha said the forthcoming election would be walk over because of the unity in the PF witnessed through the 54 new MCCs.

He appealed to the PF in Serenje District to reinforce the developmental message of President Lungu in the district based on visible infrastructure development.

Mr. Mukosha said the District needed to ensure that UPND President Hakainde Hichilema gets zero vote on 12th August 2021 because President Lungu delivered visible infrastructure development