A 37 year old man of Serenje has murdered his wife and handed himself to the police after his attempt to commit suicide failed.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement that the suspect identified as Benjamin Chungu of Kamwala compound in Serenje allegedly murdered his wife after a marital dispute.

She said the deceased sustained two deep cuts on the forehead and another cut on the left side of the head.

Mrs Katongo said a motor vehicle CV joint was allegedly used in the act.

“This is suspected to have occurred between February 11 at 22:00 hours and February 12 at 16:00 hours. On February 11 at about 22:00 hours, the suspect returned home after being away for five days, thereafter had a quarrel with his wife which resulted in him picking an old motor vehicle CV joint and hit the wife in the head. The suspect is reported to have attempted to commit suicide by taking doom but failed and decided to surrender himself to the Police,” Mrs Katongo said.

And Mrs Katongo said a 15 year old Juvenile has been electrocuted at Upper Kaleya area in Chikankata District.

She said the victim survived with burn wounds on both hands and chest.

“The incident is reported to have occurred on February 12, around 13:00 hours at upper Kaleya in Chikankata District as the victim who was on a bicycle was going to pick her mother from upper Kaleya Station. The victim came across a fallen 33 KV ZESCO pole and it is suspected that the electrical current pulled the victim from a distance and threw her on the other side hence sustaining injuries. The victim was then picked by members of public and rushed her to Chikankata Mission General Hospital were she has been admitted,” she said.

Meanwhile, Police in Chikankata have arrested and charged a male adult identified as Jalivwa Mpongo 26 with the defilement of a five year old female juvenile.

Mrs Katongo said the Juvenile was allegedly defiled by Jalivwa Mpongo 26 of Chimuka village in Chikankata.

“It is alleged that the victim was left home alone by her grandmother who went to get a chicken from the neighbor when the suspect went home and asked her on the whereabouts of her grandmother. After noting that the victim was alone, he dragged her to the nearby field and ordered her to be quiet or be killed. After the act he is reported to have run away,” Mrs Katongo.

She said the victim who could not walk called for help and her groundmother rushed to the scene and informed the village headman who managed to organize youths to apprehend the suspect and took him to the Police where he is detained for defilement.

She said the suspect will appear in court soon while the victim was initially admitted to Mazabuka Hospital but has been discharged.