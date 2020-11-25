SERENJE MOBILE MONEY AGENT WHOSE MONEY TURNED INTO PAPERS QUITS, AFTER K5000 DONATION

Emmanuel Moya 22, has decided to quit the job after Zambian based in America George N Mtonga relieved him with a k5000 donation to easy the challenge.

According to emmanuel, his boss resolted to take him to police after the k2600 he was supposed to cash in turned into papers on Thursday evening just few moments after he helped anknown person with a change of k100, besides his boss a known civil servant whose identity is withheld also opted for a recovery plan where Emmanuel was set to contribute k150 per week until k2600 threshold without intrest.

Emmmanuel’s mother Violet Kasuba was pressed and advanced a k500 out of the k2600 to his boss, but with God’s grace George Mtonga played an angelic role when he helped out with a k5000 from as far has USA.

Ms Kasuba the mother to the young man is so grateful to Serenje radio management and staff for blowing the whistle which yield positive results, she says, “had it not been for George the pressure would have been on her”

Scores of people from different parts of the world have applauded the good will exhibited by George Mtonga who has helped different vulnerable Zambians.

According to Serenje Radio Emmanuel will soon start his mobile money business with the excess money after sorting his former boss with the money he received this morning.