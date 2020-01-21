Serenje Station Manager and a technician at the same institution have pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in psychotropic substances in the Serenje Magistrate Court.

And two other employees from the same radio station which include a reporter and a presenter have pleaded not guilty in the same court.

The Drug Enforcement Commission last week arrested the four employees of Serenje Community Radio Station for trafficking in various quantities of cannabis after a tip off from members of the public.

Our Central Province correspondent reports from Serenje that Male Kapema aged 40, a Radio Station Manager and Masulani Banda aged 28, a technician pleaded guilty for trafficking in psychotropic substances this morning.

Wilfred Nyirongo aged 28, a reporter and Semas Chola aged 26, a Radio Presenter were found not guilty for trafficking in 2.83 grams of loose cannabis.

In the first count, the four personnel are charged of trafficking in 2.83 grams of loose cannabis and in count two, they are charged for trafficking in 694grams of loose cannabis and 102 grams of cannabis seeds.

The matter has been adjourned to tomorrow, January, 21st , 2020 for sentencing because the evidence and analysis from the UTH was not before the court.