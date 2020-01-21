By: Millennium Radio Reporter

Serenje Community Radio station manager Male Kapema and the technician Masulani Banda have been convicted to 7 days imprisonment for trafficking in psychotropic substances.

The prison sentence is from the day of arrest whilst the radio presenter Seamus Chola and reporter Wilfred Nyirongo have been acquitted.

The Drug Enforcement Commission last week arrested the four employees of Serenje Community Radio Station for trafficking in various quantities of cannabis after a tip off from members of the public.

Male Kapema aged 40, a Radio Station Manager and Masulani Banda aged 28, a technician pleaded guilty for trafficking in psychotropic substances in the Serenje Magistrate Court yesterday.