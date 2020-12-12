SERVE THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA, PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU URGES PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) MEMBERS

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says all Patriotic Front (PF) members countrywide should get back to the party’s philosophy of serving people and national interest alone and avoid seeking to serve personal interests.

And President Lungu has urged all Zambians to love one another and refuse to drink from the bitter cup of tribalism.

Speaking during a PF Southern Province Conference which was held at Choma Secondary School today, President Lungu said: “Atuyandane! and let us refuse to drink from the bitter cup of tribalism, regionalism, hypocrisy and greed. We are one Zambia one Nation under God.”

President Lungu further called on all party members in Southern Province and across the 10 Provinces to get back to the grassroots and mobilize.

“As your team captain, I re-affirm my commitment to uphold our cherished party ideals, and work for the most vulnerable people in our society to uplift their standards of living. I encourage you all to join hands with me to entrench the Patriotic Front’s enduring identity as a pro-poor party working to create a better life for all ,” he said.

And President Lungu urged those taking part in the PF intra-party elections in the province as well as other Provinces to maintain discipline.