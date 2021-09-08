SERVE THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE WITH DILIGENCE, PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TELLS NEW MINISTERS

….as the Head of State reiterates his commitment to deliver on his campaign promises to the nation.

STATE HOUSE, Lusaka, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has urged newly appointed fourteen (14) Cabinet Ministers and two Provincial Ministers to be of service to the Zambian people as they take up their Offices.

This comes after the Head of State unveiled a part of his Cabinet with former Minister of Local Government and Health in the MMD government Hon Sylvia Masebo making the cut as new Minister of Health.

President Hichilema swore in the fourteen Cabinet Ministers and two Provincial ministers for Southern (Cornelius Mweetwa) and Copperbelt (Elisha Mutamba) provinces at State House today with a message of service to the Zambian people.

He has also sworn in Alfred Chipoya as Senior Private Secretary State House.

Today’s swearing in ceremony at State House marked the second batch of appointments by President Hichilema following the swearing in of Hon Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane as Minister of Finance last week.

President Hichilema had announced that he was not in a hurry to announce his Cabinet and the next batch of Ministers is expected to be announced and sworn in tomorrow.

And speaking at the ceremony, President Hichilema has said that the appointments of the Cabinet and Provincial Ministers were for the purpose of service to the Zambian people.

Mr Hichilema has congratulated all the appointed Ministers and urged them to serve the Zambian people with diligence.

“We have had many conversations with you both at individual and group level and our chorus is the same; to serve the people of Zambia with diligence,” President Hichilema said.

He said that it was the people of Zambia who had made the swearing in possible after many years of trying hence they needed to be treated with dignity for giving the UPND Alliance government a chance to serve them.

President Hichilema further stated that the new Ministers had come at a time when their posts demanded that they work harder than never before to give a better life to the Zambian people.

“We made a commitment to the Zambian people when we were campaigning that we would bring to the table all the ten provinces of Zambia and as you will see in the next few days when the full cabinet is assembled, you will agree with us that the test had been passed,” President Hichilema said.

And President Hichilema has warned his Ministers against taking advantage of the Zambian people on the pretext of them holding Office.

“Let’s serve the people and do everything that is right for society,” he added. “God has provided us with all the resources like water, minerals and land because he loves us so it is upto us now to provide that prudent management of those resources.”

#SmartEagles2021