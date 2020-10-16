16/10/2020

By Alex Namenda: Constituency IPS

: CIC Press Team private reporter

Information which landed on our desk early this morning indicated that Sesheke Member of Parliament Honorable Romeo Kangombe has been summoned at Mpika Police station in the morning 10:00 hrs.

By Press time Honorable Kangombe was with his lawyers.

The reasons of the summon are not clearly known but we are aware this is to do with the PF plan to clear its way ahead of 2021 Polls.

Romeo Lileko Kangombe famously known as ‘Kambulumbulu’, Mu China’, ‘Kang’ or ‘ Muchaha’ which literary means ‘Young Boy’ is currently the youngest law maker in Zambia and has been a thorn in PF’s flesh.

Starting from his refusal to be bought and subsequently ascension to Parliament which saw PF’s worst defeat in a By election of February 2019 and his vigorous campaign against Bill 10 together with his elders has placed him in a PF lime spot.

Of recently Kangombe was among Many Senior UPND Party officials who accompanied President Hakainde Hichilema to Kasama where he attended the Court proceedings of our Deputy Secretary General, it was during their trip when some dangerous PF thugs believed to have been organized by a DC launched an attack on UPND Presidential Motorcade in Mpika an ambush which was repelled and thwarted by Presidential Security Special Force.

It was in the coming back to Lusaka, when the assailants (PF Criminals) armed with guns in plain cloth reattacked HH and his entourage in the watchful eye of the PF police.

Its in this move which saw the UPND Leadership seeking guidance by writing to International bodies over the shrinking political space in Zambia.

PF in their style as usual to cover-up their inequities and barbaric behaviour instructed Kanganja to incriminate some innocent UPND Officials including President Hakainde Hichilema accusing them of abducting two Police officers, for a possible arrests. But we can assure you that will never happen.

#FIKAPWA