SESHEKE Central Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe has been handed a two-year suspended sentence by the Chinsali Magistrate Court for assaulting police officers.

In this case, Mr. Kang’ombe was arrested and charged with two counts of abduction and assaulting two police officers.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted K200, 000 bail but in his recognizance.

After trial, Mr. Kang’ombe was acquitted in the case of abduction and convicted in the case of assaulting two police officers.

Delivering sentence, Chinsali Resident Magistrate Julius Malata handed out the sentence and ordered that the convict pays a K10,000.

Magistrate Malata told Kangombe that he risked a stiffer conviction should he commit a similar offense in the next two years.

By press time, efforts were being made to have the K10,000 paid to the Court and have the lawmaker released from the Chinsali Correctional facility where he has been held since last week.