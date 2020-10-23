Chinsali- 23/10/20

Police in Chinsali have formally arrested and charged Sesheke UPND member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe with two counts of abduction and assault.

Meanwhile, police have released for insufficient evidence Munali Constituency Vice Chairman Obert Shibeenzu who could not be identified by the victims.

Confirming the arrest and charging of Mr. Kangombe,Counsel Cornelius Mweetwa of Muleza Mwiimbu and associates said the lawmaker in the first charge faces two counts of abducting Sergeant Innocent Mwale and Constable Chinyama Chipango of Mununga police post on October 14th,2020 contrary to section 253 and 255 of the penal code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Mr.Kangombe is in the second charge facing two counts of assault of the two police officers contrary to section 250(b) of the penal code.

Counsel Mweetwa said the suspect has been denied bond with the police insisting that the docket has been sent to the National Prosecution Authority and remains hopeful of Court appearance at the earliest possible time to enable them apply for bail.

He has also dispelled rumours that Mr Kangombe had collapsed after being poisoned at Nambuluma police station.

Several Members of Parliament,National Management officials and Muchinga provincial and district officials have since arrived in Chinsali to offer solidarity to the incarcerated lawmaker.

