I BEG you to get back to work and set your priorities right, United Progressive People leader Saviour Chishimba has urged President Edgar Lungu.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Chishimba lamented that President Lungu’s obsession with continuing to rule beyond August 2021 should not take him away from today’s priorities, especially in discharging his duty of leading a healthy population.

Commenting on the surging number of deaths owing to the COVID-19, he noted that President Lungu and his political lieutenants are busy with political campaigns at a time that he should be at the national command post to reverse the upward trend of the deadly virus.

“Edgar Chagwa Lungu, tomorrow is not promised to anyone – it’s not promised to you either. You will be answerable to the one who permitted you to rule over every soul that dies because you did not care,” Chishimba said. “Donald Trump was busy with campaigns at a time that he should have led by example in terms of avoiding crowds – he paid the price of losing the elections. Some of our nationals are just dropping dead. Why are you busy going round for political meetings? Can’t you stop for a moment and care for your people.”

He noted that some of the top level people who have succumbed to COVID-19 were close to the Head of State.

“How would like to be remembered sir?” asked Chishimba.