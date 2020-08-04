

Seven members of the same family have been burnt to death after the house in which they were sleeping caught fire.

This occurred on 03rd August, 2020 at about 20 00 hours at Shisholeka village, Chief Nkomensha in Chongwe District.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo who confirmed the development says the matter was reported to Police by 74 year old Misheck Njovu of Shisholeka Village.



Njovu is the grandfather of the victims and identified the deceased as male juvenile Misheck Njovu 5 year old, Female juvenile Maggie Matibenga 6, Emeldah Moyo 6, Marvis Moyo 3, Rabeccah Matibenga 3, Amon Matibenga 1 and Harriet Matibenga all of the same family.

” Lawrence Muzolewa aged 43 years who is the owner of the house and Gift Matibenga 12 who were also in the house at the time of the inferno survived with burns on their faces, hands and legs,” Katongo explained.



She disclosed that Muzolewa is admitted to Chongwe District Hospital while Gift Matibenga is in Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital.

The fire is alleged to have started when Muzolewa was pouring petrol in a container which later spilled on a brazier and engulfed the house.

The bodies of the deceased are in Chongwe District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmoterm.