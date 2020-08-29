Police in Milenge District have arrested seven opposition UPND cadres for allegedly interfering with the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards, NRCs.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner Chilije Nyirenda has told ZNBC News that the seven were allegedly scrutinising and harassing people who showed up at Lunga Village along the Luapula river to collect NRCs.

Nyirenda said Milenge Police Post received the report from Milenge Town Council Chairperson Chanda Masheke.

He has revealed that when officers went on site, they arrested the seven UPND cadres who have since been charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Nyirenda said the suspects are awaiting appearance in court.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has instructed all officers taking part in phase two of the Mobile National Registration Card issuance exercise, which commences in September, to be highly professional.

Kampyongo says the exercise is a government program that must not be politicised.

He says he expects District Commissioners to accord registration officers the required support during the important undertaking.

Kampyongo has also urged officers to serve people, accordingly, stating that identity is a constitutional right and a requirement.

He was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Mpika District Commissioner Sampa Muswema in Mpika today.

Phase two of Mobile National Registration Card issuance will commence in September in Lusaka, Southern, Western, Central and Muchinga Provinces.