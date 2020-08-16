Several people are feared dead in a road traffic accident which happened this morning on Chirundu -Kafue road at Kapiringozi hills involving three trucks.

Involved in the accident was unknown motor vehicle driven by unknown driver with unknown number of passengers who are suspected to have been burnt to ashes.

Also involved was a Zimbabwean, Prince James aged 25 of Clear Choice logistics who was driving a Volvo truck registration number ACQ 2702 which was on break down and also another Zimbabwean male identified as Donemore Magoshe of Srauss logistics driving a Faw truck registration number AEU 6414 and believed to have been carrying Jet 1 fuel.

The accident occurred when the unknown driver who was driving an unknown truck which has been completely burnt and was descending the hill lost control of the Motor Vehicle due to excessive speed and hit into a Faw Motor vehicle which was carrying suspected Jet1 Fuel and later went and hit into a stationery Volt truck which had a break down and all motor vehicles caught fire and were completely burnt.

Police working with the fire brigade are still at the scene and the number of people that have died has not yet been established as they were burnt to ashes.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo Has Confirmed.