SEVERAL MAZABUKA BASED RWANDESE NATIONALS ARRESTED, ACCUSE AUTHORITIES OF HARASSMENT

The Immigration department Friday morning raided shops and residences of Rwandese nationals in Mazabuka in an operation that saw several of them arrested.

And a check by Byta FM News in Nakambala and Apollo compounds found several shops belonging to Rwandese nationals closed.

But s Rwandese national has accused the Immigration department in Mazabuka of harassing the foreign nationals.

The Rwandese national, who did not want to be named for fear of victimization, complained that the department is harassing and giving them fake charges despite having produced legal documentation.

However, Immigration Department Public Relations Officer, Namati Nshinka could not confirm nor deny the development but promised to comment later.

Recently, a Monze based Rwandese sustained body injuries after she was allegedly brutally beaten by Immigration officers.