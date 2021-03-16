Shaka Ssali has been hosting Straight Talk Africa on Voice Of America

Latest info coming in confirms that legendary TV host, Shaka Ssali is retiring from TV after two decades on air!

Ugandan-born US veteran journalist Shaka Ssali has been hosting Straight Talk Africa on Voice Of America (VOA) but now he has chosen to throw in towel.

Voice Of America confirmed Shaka’s retirement on its official Facebook post.

“Shaka is retiring at the end of May after 20 years of hosting STA.We want to celebrate his career with you. What do you think is Shaka’s legacy? Send us a video here in the comments section or through Facebook Messenger.State your name, where you are from, and be concise. We will include tributes from fans in the last show with Shaka”, the official statement reads.

Shaka holds a doctorate in cross cultural communication and history from UCLA in California. He is a former Ford Foundation Fellow and has received numerous honors, including a United Nations Peacekeeping Special Achievement Award in International Journalism. Other awards include VOA’s Best Journalist Award and Kigezi College Butobere’s first ever Highest Achievement Award in International Human Communication. Butobere is located in Kabale, southwestern Uganda, and is Shaka’s alma mater.

During his career, Shaka has interviewed and hosted many presidents and prime ministers. Among them: General Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President, Nigeria; Levy Patrick Mwanawasa; Former President, Zambia; Tony Blair, Former Prime Minister, United Kingdom; Botswana President Seretse Khama Ian Khama; Ghana President John Evans Atta Mills; Kenneth Kaunda;Former President, Zambia

Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, President, Liberia; Hifikepunye Pohamba, President, Namibia; Uganda President Yoweri Museveni; Joseph Kabila, President, DRC; Rwanda President Paul Kagame; and General Salva Kiir, First Vice President, and president of the government of Southern Sudan.