SHAMEFUL OPPOSITION WHO REJOICE TO SEE ZAMBIANS SUFFER -NATHAN CHANDA, MCC

….. Says are power hungry individuals want to gain political mileage on anything they see wrong including politicising climate change.

Luanshya, Wednesday 15th January 2020(SmartEagles)

PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Nathan Bwalya Chanda MCC Says it is shameful to note that we have opposition groups of political parties who rejoice to see the Zambian people suffer.

This is against the backdrop of an electronic error by Shoprite Zambia where they enormously pegged the price of mealie meal at K215.99 for a 25kg of breakfast,Mr.Chanda has said.

What is more shocking is that this questionable error in pricing was received with a lot of jubilation from the opposition.Mr.Chanda has said.

“the question we ask ourselves is What kind of opposition do we have that will rejoice in the suffering of the people, “. He said.

“A serious opposition which is a government in waiting could have sympathized with the Zambian people before going in the streets to celebrate”.

He has However, commended Shoprite General Manager Mr. Botha for clarifying the error in the quickest possible time.

And Mr. Chanda has challenge institutions like the CCPC, Zambia Standards Agency and others to ensure that they do their work and protect the consumer from exploitation by some

milling companies working with opposition parties.

“This unfortunate error should never be allowed to happen again, because it has the potential to cause panic in the minds of our people, “He added.

He has further commend the Government under the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for reassuring the Zambian people that the price of mealie meal will be stabilized.

Mr.Chanda who is also Luanshya Mayor notes that it is a shame for some power hungry individuals to always want gain political mileage on anything they see wrong including politicising climate change.

Mr.Chanda Further is hopeful that the tripartite agreement involving Government, through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), the Millers Association of Zambia and Grain Traders Association of Zambia in November last year, would result in wholesale prices of roller meal at K 125.00 and breakfast meal at K 130.00.