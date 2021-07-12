ABUJA-(MaraviPost)-Shame! Nigerian man is said to have died during sex competition after finishing the seventh round

According to reports, the chairman of Igbudu Market Mile ‘2’ in Warri South council area of Nigeria’s Delta state was having sexual intercourse with his wife’s employee when he died.

The Nation reports that the man simply identified as Okpako died at a hotel (name withheld) located at Odibo Extension in the Igbudu area of Warri on Sunday, July 4.

While a source within the Delta State police command claimed that the man died before the planned sexual escapade with the young lady, a member of the community disagreed.

“It’s like he took some drugs as well as Indian hemp. I learnt he ran out of the hotel room like someone who wanted to die.

‘’They rushed him before they knew it, he went unconscious. He was confirmed dead in the hospital,” the police source is quoted as having said.

But the community member who claimed to have witnessed part of the incident said Okpako died during the sexual intercourse with the salesgirl.

He further alleged that the deceased had taken hard drugs and smoked heavily before engaging in the act with the lady.

According to him, the young lady ran out to call for help when she noticed the man was dying.

DSP Edafe Bright, the acting spokesperson of the Delta state police command is reported to have confirmed the death of Okpako.

He disclosed that the salesgirl has been arrested to assist the police with investigations into the incident.

“It is confirmed. The man died in a particular hotel. While we cannot tell for sure until autopsy, I think he took some drugs” the acting police spokesperson is quoted as having said.