Former Sesheke District Police Commanding Officer Mr Shapa WAKUNGUMA remembers the day he was fired simply because he was doing his duties right in the Sesheke Parliamentary by-elections of which Patriotic Front lost to the opposition UPND.

“February 16! I got retired on this very day, exactly one year today. 5 of my colleagues I once worked with in Kamfinsa (Cheembwe, Imamuna, Chisonga, Malambo and Maleya) were also retired between 14th to 16th February of 2018. Adrian took over from me as Director of Sports in 2016. I took over the same office from Kwalela, who was also later retired in national interest” Shapa wrote.

Analysis…

Politicization of Institutions of government compromises service delivery. Any Political Party that takes over Government must strive to avoid interference in operations of government departments. Anyone who is employed by the government does not lose his or her right to support Political Party of their choice.

Yes, we fully agree that those in government departments must save the administration of the day. What is sad is any successive governments always interferes in operations of individual departments of Government.

Refusing to follow questionable “Political instructions” does not amount to insurbornation to those in authority but it simply means a Professional person knowns what his or her job description is, in a particular Government department.

© The Speech Analyst