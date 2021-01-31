“She is just a friend” – Regina Daniels hubby, Ned Nwoko clears the air on affair with Zambian woman

Popular Nigerian businessman, Ned Nwoko has cleared the air on relationship with Zambian businesswoman, identified as Phylis Thompson.

In December 2020, Phylis sparked relationship rumors with Regina Daniel’s husband, Ned Nwoko

The businesswoman shared photos with the billionaire while hinting that she’d rather be in a polygamous relationship.

However, the billionaire has now taken to social media to refute claims of being in a romantic relationship with Phylis. According to him, the Zambian businesswoman is just a friend.

In a recent interaction on Instagram with a fan who showed keenness in the union of the 60-year-old Ned and the Zambian woman, Ned debunked the idea of having Phyllis as a wife.

The fan wrote, “I like Phyllis Thompson.”

In response Ned wrote, “She is a friend and not a wife”. Reports Yaba.