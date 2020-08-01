KALOMO MAN EXPLAINS WHY HE IMPREGNATED HIS BIOLOGICAL DAUGHTER

“She is more beautiful than my wife!”

Your honour I was forced to sleep with my daughter 8 times because she looks more beautiful than my wife, Raphel Hibeene told the court.



Facts before the court are that Ethel Hibeene 21, was impregnated by his biological father after sleeping with him 8 times while her mother was in Lusaka and Copperbelt selling fish.

Ethel (the former Head-Girl at a named school) who completed school in 2017 is expected to give birth this September and the man (her former teacher) whom she was engaged to has since cancelled the wedding which was scheduled for October this year. Her mother who fainted upon hearing the sad news of her daughter being impregnated by her father is still in intensive care at Choma General Hospital.

Livingstone High Court Judge Justice Kenneth Mulife handed Mr Hibeene a 40-year jail sentence with hard labour. Sad