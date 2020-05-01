A Kazungula man in Southern Province aged40 has been arrested by police for killing his wife over a five kwacha(K5) after a drinking spree.

The couple is said to have picked a quarrel whilst on a drinking spree where they were both drinking Kachasu and later picked a fight.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo today said in a statement that the suspect identified as Mukamba Mubila of Satela Village, Chief Sekute alleged used sticks and other objects to hit the victim and later dragged her home where she was left unconscious and later died.

Katongo has identified the victim as Petronella Kanchumbe aged 33 of the same abode.

She said the incident happened early this morning between 0300hrs and 05:00 hours.

She said police who visited the scene found the deceased’s body with multiple cuts and bruises on the body.

“The suspect who was initially on the run was apprehended with the help of members of the public,” Katongo said.

And Katongo said the suspect is currently detained in police custody while the body of the deceased is in Batoka Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace!!