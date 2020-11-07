By Simon Mwewa Lane

TAYALI’S DECIETFUL METHODS OF MANIPULATION

When I see some of the irresponsible posts that the conman throws up on Facebook…I question his sanity and his ability reason properly.

The President Of The Republic of Zambia recently posted an encouraging scripture for the entire Nation to ponder on…but the conman took it and attributed to himself and claimed that the President was personally referring to him. Nonsense!!

The conman’s narcissistic nature is beyond description. He even goes as far as asking the President to send him some funds via e-wallet. He tries to manipulate the Head Of State by using the leader of the Reds as bait.

Ethiopia is going through a tumultuous time and the conman thinks we don’t see through his opportunistic methods of deceit. He was in Ethiopia not long ago but after 5 days, he suddenly rushed back to Zambia without a clear explanation.

Now he wants to go back to Ethiopia. He even suggested that he can drive there if needs be [ butter pa menso ka ] when we know that he wouldn’t go there by Road.

Why would he go back to Ethiopia? For what? To go there and then rush back unaccompanied? I can conclusively say…”Sheba will not return”…if she does return I will be vehemently surprised.

Sheba’s eyes have been opened. She now realises that she married a man that only thinks of himself and his survival…everyone else is just a pawn in his sick game of self-preservation

I look at the vlogging landscape and I’ve noticed that most vloggers fear him. You ignore his rantings and you don’t realise that, as insignificant as he is…he can spark a tribal war in this country. I’ve been saying that since he attacked the late Vespers.

Tayali is a clear and present danger to the peace and stability of this country. He is a spanner in the works, a Judas…a Benedict Arnold, a purveyor of division and deceit. A man that will sell you for 30 pieces of Silver and demand more.

Such a man should not be allowed anywhere near the corridors of power…his self delusional quest to one day govern this country is a pipe dream with no attainable mechanism.

Tayali is in the same category as Ba Mulyokela, cosmo mumba and chama chakomboka. All certified maniacs that dream with their eyes wide shut.

Selah

SMLtv

#ArrestTayali