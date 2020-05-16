Shimpanzi put to rest as Chris Mall urges artists to support each other

…as he attends burial for Shimpazi.

By Francis [email protected] News

In what should have been a sombre atmosphere at Mutumbi cemetery on Saturday morning, musicians from all walks of life chose to celebrate the life of their fellow artist Shimpazi (George Mulowa) who has since been put to rest.

Shimpazi aged 36 died on the 13th of May after suffering from a kidney failure, sources closed to the deceased said.

Before being laid to his final resting place, the artist was given a decent church service by the New Apostolic Church Matero where he was a member.

After body viewing, artists gathered around his casket and sung some of his songs as well as other gospel songs.

Among the notables were Daliso ‘Mwana wa Mkomboni’, Afunika, Chester, Kings Malembe, B1, General Kanene and comedian IDC Light the president who said, “as artists, we are here to celebrate the life of a fellow artist whom shall be greatly missed”.

Music promoter Chrispin Chiinda alias Chris Mall was among the mourners who bid farewell to the artist.

He described the deceased as one of the most talented artists in the industry who had gone too soon before reaching his full potential.

Chiinda also took the time to appeal to artists to support one another in the industry.

“The way we have shown this spirit by coming in numbers to bid farewell to Shimpazi, let us show the same solidarity and support towards one another in time of need,” Chiinda said.

Meanwhile, Daliso also described Shimpazi as very talented person who had left a huge gap in the industry.

Shimpazi held many shows at Chris Mall during his career as an artist.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!