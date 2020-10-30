Shiwangandu man beats headman to death over cartapillers

A VILLAGE headman has been beaten to death by one of his subjects in Shiwangandu district, Muchinga province.

Lewis Kangwa, aged 52, of Komaki village in Chief area, was beaten on Tuesday night around 20 hours.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase has confirmed the incident to ZANIS, identifying the suspect as Nsofwa Maka, who is on the run.

Commissioner Njase explained that the deceased was coming from the Chief’s palace, when he met woman, named Rachael Maka, who was in possession of caterpillars.

He added that the Headman then allegedly queried about the caterpillars from the woman, who however called her brother, the suspect, who then started beating the deceased.

Njase has said the suspect grabbed the Headman by the neck and started beating him until he died.

Credit: ZANIS