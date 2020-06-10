By AFP

Burundians were in shock Wednesday after the sudden death of veteran President Pierre Nkurunziza, with condolences pouring in from across Africa as the troubled country grappled with the complex legacy of his 15-year rule.

Flags in Burundi were lowered to half mast after the death of the 55-year-old leader, who according to the government died on Monday of a heart attack after feeling unwell for a two days.

First lady Denise Bucumi, who had been recovering from the coronavirus in a Nairobi hospital, flew back to Bujumbura late Tuesday, a source in the presidency said on condition of anonymity.

Among African leaders, President John Magufuli praised Nkurunziza’s “strong leadership and his efforts to fight for peace, development and democracy” but critics regretted he had died without justice being served for rights abuses under his rule.

Nkurunziza, a fit sports enthusiast and evangelical who believed he was chosen by God to lead the East African nation, leaves behind a country in political and economic turmoil after his divisive rule.

His 2015 run for a third term in office sparked protests and a failed coup, with violence leaving at least 1,200 dead while some 400,000 fled the country.

A climate of fear marked by a crackdown on the opposition and media settled over Burundi, while a personality cult grew around Nkurunziza which saw the ruling party name him a “visionary” and “supreme guide for patriotism.”

Nkurunziza had been due to step down in August after his surprise decision not to run in a May election, which was won by the ruling CNDD-FDD’s handpicked successor, Evariste Ndayishimiye.

‘A catastrophe’

Members of the ruling party were in shock after the news of Nkurunziza’s death.

“It is a catastrophe, it is as if the sky has crashed down on us. What will become of us without our supreme guide,” one party leader said, sobbing, on condition of anonymity.

Gerard, a party member in Nkurunziza’s home province of Ngozi, told AFP he could not understand how Nkurunziza “had died just like that… we are obliged to believe this official version, but I don’t understand.”

Rumours swirled on social media, with some wondering if he had been poisoned, while others suspecting he had been infected by coronavirus.

Burundi has largely ignored the pandemic, which Nkurunziza declared had spared Burundi thanks to God.

Under the constitution, the president of the National Assembly, Pascal Nyabenda, should take over on an interim basis before Ndayishimiye’s swearing-in in August.

Nyabenda had been Nkurunziza’s first pick to succeed him, however powerful generals in the ruling party chose Ndayishimiye instead.

‘Worried for the future’

Some in the country were gripped by anxiety over what comes next.

“I am very worried for the future of course, because we don’t know what is going to happen in the coming days, if the CNDD-FDD is not going to tear themselves apart over the leadership,” said Raoul, a young opposition supporter who works in a bank, and like many only gave his first name.

However life in Bujumbura had returned to normal after residents rushed home following the news on Tuesday.

“Everything seems normal even if we see groups of people gathered together talking in hushed voices,” said civil servant Jean-Marie, 40.

Gertrude, a teacher living in exile in Rwanda, said she had been “surprised” by Nkurunziza’s sudden death.