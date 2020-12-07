TANZANIA – A full chicken has been found in the womb of a 29-year-old woman after a surgery.

It was reported that the woman was complaining that she had a stomach ache and in the examination, the doctor found the presence of the chick which they managed to remove.

According to Physician Simon Chacha, preliminary investigation on the incident was linked to superstitious beliefs or cruelty in the sense that the chicken was conveyed to the female reproductive system.

“She was not pregnant. She came to the hospital and claimed that she had a stomach ache. After the examination, the doctors saw a chick in her womb and removed it. We think it is superstitious because we have never seen such before, ” Dr Simon said.

Dr He added that “I ordered him to undergo surgery to further confirm what happened, but by the operation, she has already damaged the cervix”.