Since 2009 Prophet T.B. Joshua has been prophesying about the conflict in Iran that would send shockwaves across the world.

But following the assassination of the Iranian major general Qasem Soleimani in a targeted U.S. drone strike, experts around the world are wondering if this is the genesis of the third world war.

Soleimani was commander of Iran’s division responsible for extraterritorial military and clandestine operations,

In retaliation, Iran targeted US bases located in Iraq with ballistic missiles as the US, through President Donald J. Trump, threaten to hit Iran “harder than they have ever been hit before”, that “Iran…will be hit very fast and very hard” as the conflict between the two countries is projected to escalate.

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Meanwhile, footage has surfaced of the Nigerian televangelist prophesying of a looming conflict and accident involving Iran that would shock the whole world.

“An incident will happen to the nation Iran that will cause panic throughout the world. We are praying to know the mind of God concerning this” said T.B. Joshua early this week as he released his prophetic message for 2020.

He said the prophecy on Iran were released to him on the 27 of December 2019 before the assassination.

In addition to the conflict between the US, Ukrainian Boeing plane crashed in Iran early today shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s international airport, killing all 176 on board. The majority of passengers were from Iran and Canada.

The plane is a Boeing 737-800, a predecessor to the company’s 737 Max, which has now been grounded following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

Terrorism or rocket attacks have currently been ruled out as causes of the plane crash.

The founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has been asking his followers to pray for the country Iran. His first prophecy was on the 26th of July 2009. This was followed by another call for prayers on 6th November 2011 and on 5th February 2012.

Hillary Mann Leverett, a former senior US National Security Council official said on Al Jazeera that in Iran the United States faces its greatest adversary since World War II.

Meanwhile, the America-Iran stand off has generated a #WorldWarThree Twitter hashtag.