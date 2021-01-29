By Darius Choonya

Suspects behind the shooting to death of state prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kaunda have been identified.

Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo has also disclosed that details such as the type of fire arm used in the shooting incident have also been identified.

He says the two citizens died due to fatal bullet wounds they sustained.

Mr. Kampyongo could however not disclose the identity of the suspects and whether they were shot by police officers saying this information will come out once the Director of Public Prosecutions concludes studying the matter..

Meanwhile, the Home Affairs Minister has warned police officers against taking the law into their own hands saying they are not above the law.