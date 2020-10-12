By CIC PF Reporter.
SHOPRITE AND AIRTEL MUST CHANGE THEIR COLORS AND STOP BEING PAID BY HH DEMANDS PF SG.
Patriotic Front secretary General Hon Davis Mwila has demanded that Airtel the telecommunication company in Zambia and Shoprite the retail chainstore cease to use the Red color because it’s promoting UPND.
Hon Mwila has written to both companies requesting that they change their colors and stop being funded by the opposition UPND.
Mr Mwila has accused the dual companies of promoting the opposition UPND through their excessive use of the Red color.
I’ts not clear what’s driving this lame and damaging accusations to the innocent companies and wether or not both Airtel and Shoprite will take this lightly.
Details later.
CIC PRESS TEAM
This man is cursed, these companies are international and they have been usingbred colour since the started operating in Zambia.
Balungu or those wirh intact brain cells could you kindly educate your uneducatable PSG as he is an embrassment and to you. You can paint red or green all trees, houses and roads but that does not mean you are going to win an election. BaRuphia even dressed trees, electric poles and buildings in 2011 . The answer is with your dead brain cells PGS
Is this how low Zambia has sunk? It is unbelievable!
This is the stupidest comment I v heard. Goodness no wonder Zambia has gone back to the primite stage with people like this. Shocking.
This man is really mad..
If this statement is true then this man isn’t normal and in which capacity is he ordering the change in the color brand? As SG……?lol certain individuals should be reminded of there responsibilities.shame….!!!!!!
Is this said by someone who says got 6 points in in grade 12??!!!
We means kabiye kusukulu ati ine ndefwaya sojo. This is the end product of ubufutu. Surely you expect companies of international corporate image to change their colours just because one illiterate cadre says so? Even those who belong to PF must be ashamed to have an empty tin for SG. The sooner these masquerades leave the stage, the better for investors and the country at large.
We mwana kusukulu ati ine naya mukutola amasuku.