By CIC PF Reporter.

SHOPRITE AND AIRTEL MUST CHANGE THEIR COLORS AND STOP BEING PAID BY HH DEMANDS PF SG.

Patriotic Front secretary General Hon Davis Mwila has demanded that Airtel the telecommunication company in Zambia and Shoprite the retail chainstore cease to use the Red color because it’s promoting UPND.

Hon Mwila has written to both companies requesting that they change their colors and stop being funded by the opposition UPND.

Mr Mwila has accused the dual companies of promoting the opposition UPND through their excessive use of the Red color.

I’ts not clear what’s driving this lame and damaging accusations to the innocent companies and wether or not both Airtel and Shoprite will take this lightly.

Details later.

CIC PRESS TEAM