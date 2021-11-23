SHOT PHARMACIST VOWS TO SUE THE STATE

A 27-year-old Pharmacist of Lusaka Victor Chirwa who was shot in the back by the police on suspicion of being an armed robber has vowed that he will sue the State.

Speaking to the media after the ordeal, Mr Chirwa who was operated on and had the bullet dislodged from his body told S24 from his hospital bed at the University Teaching Hospital that there is no way his motor vehicle Mac X BAT 9578 could have been used in an armed robbery when he was at work on the day of the robbery.

Mr Chirwa was shot while in the company of his wife by the police in the said vehicle bearing the same number plate as the one used in an aggravated robbery where unknown criminals went away with 1 one million Kwacha in Kamwala Madras area.