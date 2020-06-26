One of the weakest points of our justice system is the fact that every decision is left to a judge or magistrate. and even the DPP can drop cases without even giving a proper reason.

One way to overcome this is to introduce a jury system with strict sentencing guidelines to ensure strict punishment is meted on those who steal public resources.

Under a jury system, 12 neutral citizens are selected from a random pool of people to determine whether the accused is innocent or guilty.

When the jury is selected, they go into quarantine with no phones or communication with the outside world, the case is then tried quickly before a court and the jury decides whether the accused is innocent or guilty.

The role of the judge is only to ensure that the trial is done according to procedure.

Once the jury decides, the judge then gives a sentence if the accused is guilty.

The judge is bound by sentencing guidelines enshrined in law, if the law says a minimum of 10 years in prison then that’s the minimum the judge can give.

The jury system is good because it doesn’t give opportunity to the accused to bribe a judge to acquit him, the DPP has no power to drop cases and the accused and jury never get to meet or talk, the accused only gets to know the identity of the jurors after the trial has already begun.

If this legal system is introduced in Zambia there will be a significant reduction in corruption cases.