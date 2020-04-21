By Dr Mulindi Mwanahamuntu

The real knowledgeable people people have not yet spoken on the matter of cloth masks. They are afraid of giving advice that becomes a sham when real evidence comes. In Covid-19, scientists have spoken even less, to an extent that they have left much talking to laymen including jaundiced laymen, the politicians.

Today some scientists spoke saying that face masks that are made of cloth are completely useless. But that’s after politicians have mandated all Zambians to mask their noses and mouths when they leave their quarantined homes to buy food or something urgent. The people who spoke are members of the association of pharmacists in Zambia. They said all studies point to the uselessness of cloth face masks. They did not cite one single study.

Of course there are very recent studies that favor their views but mostly in a hospital settings in which clinical staff have not derived much protection from cloth face masks to an extent that statistically, cloth face masks appeared to be the causative agent of covid-19 spread among hospital workers randomized to use them. It would be misleading to apply such studies to a general public that has been advised to use any form of covering to forestall their probable cough or verbal covid-19 emissions.

For now, allow those who can not afford surgical masks to use cloth to cover themselves as they go into markets. It protects the propensity to touch their faces with their bare hands and also to easily dispose their nose secretions on surfaces with ease. There is no much science in this post because all of us laymen are waiting for scientists to speak.

For now, I would be more comfortable to deal with a coughing man that is wearing a cloth bandana on his mouth and nose than a coughing patient with completely nothing. Until evidence to the contrary comes out. Please Put something on your nose and mouth at all times. Something that you can afford. For until covid -19 became business, there has been evidence that even a single layer of cloth mask can stop upto 60% of aerosolized moist particles.

Please, honorable Lusambo, do not assault those who can only afford bandanas to follow this presidential directive for now. As we await better placed people to speak.