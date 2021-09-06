SHOW RESPECT TO THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT, KALUMBA ADVISES SEAN TEMBO, RAPHEAL NAKACHINDA AND SABOI IMBOELA

Veteran politician Katele Kalumba said he is shocked that some people have started abusing the freedom of speech which was recently announced by the new president.

Speaking to Tikambeko News John Zyambo in Lusaka yesterday, Dr Kalumba said hate speech and insults coming from Sean Tembo, Rapheal Nakachinda and Saboi Imboela are really unfortunate and annoying especially that Zambia is a Christian Nation.

Dr Kalumba said its sad the trio have resolved to defaming the president just to gain popularity on social media.

He added that hate speech, violence and advocacy for inequitable treatment should not have place in this decision Zambians made to change political leadership to govern them with their consent.

Dr Kalumba said there was need to change the narrative and move together for the betterment of the country.

“There are winners and there are losers as a result of the just ended general elections albeit to say there are many pending petitions in the courts of law.

He said Zambians have succeeded in transferring power from PF to the UPND. “President Hakainde Hichilema is now our Republican leader for all Zambians and so he needs total respect,” he said.

Dr Kalumba said President Hichilema was now responsible for the lives of all Zambians adding those insulting him should blame their sponsors once the law visits them.