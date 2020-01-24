“I invested $ 1 billion in China to provide electricity to Africa. Africa lacks electricity, running water, basic infrastructure, there is a lot of progress to be made.

When you travel and see misery, you just want to help. Showing off is no longer my delirium, I don’t wear jewelry anymore. I’ve seen so many people in need, until I feel guilty visiting the villages.

Showing up with $ 50000 earrings is useless. It’s just tape to the eye that only serves to look good in front of others. That’s why I decided to use my money to help others.”

– AKON