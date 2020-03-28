By McDonald Chipenzi

The propensity by the current regime to silence all critical voices starting from human Rights activists, NGOs, lawyers and media is overtly seen by all.

The persecution of Prime TV is uncalled for, unfounded and meant to shrink not only the media but the general democratic space in the country.

Why remove Prime TV from TOPSTAR if NOT just to squeeze the station? Wasn’t the apologies made by the Station not heard by the regime or it is a well orchestrated plan to silence the Station?

Nonetheless, the acts of oppression on Prime TV have been done to many other critics of this regime and are visibly visible to all.

Recently, it was LAWYER John Sangwa, SC whose right to an audience before courts of law was suspended indefinitely, the other day, it was an opposition leader, Chishimba Kambwili, whose businesses have been squeezed and his numerous legal suits just to drain his energy and resources in legal fees.

We must unite against these anti-democratic tendencies now being applied on high gear as we head into 2021.

More subtle ways of silence critical voices will be applied.

LET us all Defend, protect and promote democracy.