SHUT UP, PANJI TOLD …YOU’RE A WRONG PERSON TO PRAISE ‘TREACHEROUS’ HH- BELEMU

Panji Kaunda is a wrong person to advise Zambians on giving Hakainde Hichilema a chance to rule Zambia because he once ran away from the party because of his dictatorial and treacherous tendencies.

Former UPND Mbabala Member of Parliament, Ephraim Belemu said Col. Kaunda should be sincere and tell the Zambian people the truth about Mr Hichilema who is not only a dictator but a traitor who had no interest for Zambians at heart.

Mr Belemu in an interview challenged Mr Kaunda to tell Zambians why at some point he ditched the UPND leader if he was a good person.

He said contrary to Col. Panji’s claims, Mr Hichilema was a traitor who had no interest for Zambians at heart but was just concerned about his personal gains.

‘’ I know that man inside out because I worked with him so I know what he is capable of doing unlike what is being said by Panji Kaunda who wants to mislead the nation,’’ he said.

He said established politicians like Chishimba Kambwili and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) failed to work with the UPND leader because of his way of dealing with people.

Mr Belemu asked Col Panji to tell what qualities HH had that would transform Zambia when he did not have the heart of the Zambians at heart.