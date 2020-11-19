Shyman Ni Musician Osila,I Paid Back His K1,000-Jazboy Fires Back

Ealier this week Singer Shyman posted on social media complaining the bad working ethics of music producer Jazboy.

But Jazboy also decided to fire back and shared his side of the story

read below

Shyman Shaizo Music brought up an issue on social media saying I had kept his project for a long time, this is my side of the story, shyman sent me a project with vocals which were of poor quality I then asked him to redo the vocals and sing accordingly of which he didn’t do, he goes on making noise on social media, am not interested in his drama I have refunded his 1pin it’s not about money but delivering perfect work… musician osila😂😂😂😂