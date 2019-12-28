AN 18-YEAR-old man of Siavonga has gone on the run after grabbing and bolting with plates of nshima and chicken from a friend’s house.

The theft has shocked many in the Lower Zambezi area where it happened.

The suspect, only identified as Charles of Chalokwa village is now on the wanted list of the Police neighborhood watch committee.

Chalokwa village is one of the areas hardly hit by hunger effecting most parts of the country.

Many in the village are having to go hungry for days.

According to Senior headman Chalokwa who confirmed the development, Charles is said to have gone to his friend’s house around 17 :00 hours on Christmas day before running way with plates of Nshima and Chicken which was set on the table.

“He played a trick by disturbing a goat that was in the kraal. The wife to his friend then shifted attention to the goat and it was at this point that Charles picked nshima and ran away in the Bush,” he narrated.

“As a village, we shocked that a person can go to his friend’s house on Christmas day and steal nshima. What Charles did is not only an embarrassment to the people of Chalokwa but also a taboo in the Tonga tradition,” lamented headman

Credit: Siavonga News