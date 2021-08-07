EVERYONE WANTS CHANGE – HH

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Sichaba sa Senanga say FAKA PRESSURE Bally!

People now want change across the country!

We will lead a country which provides for ALL Zambians. Because everyone deserves food. Everyone deserves a well-paid job.

As we drove through this beautiful part of Western Zambia earlier today, we realised that higher food prices are hurting communities here in Senanga.

It’s just a few days before Zambia can breathe freely again.

Keep the faith, because we are almost there.

Your fighting spirit inspires us to work even harder to overcome the corrupt outgoing regime.

On August 12th, vote for change and protect your vote!

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#FakaPressure