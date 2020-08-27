Sign him up!’

Red bull Daka has Liverpool fans salivating

By GODFREY DUBE

IMPRESSED by striker Patson Daka’s exploits during Tuesday’s pre-season friend match, Liverpool fans are urging the Reds to

‘announce’ him as their new signing.

And Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic said the world was yet to

see the best of Daka and Enock Mwepu and that their brilliant performances and goals would continue to attract attention from big

clubs in Europe.

Daka, whose brace secured a 2-all draw with English champions Liverpool, said in an interview that the match provided Salzburg with the best possible test ahead of the 2020/21 season.

“It feels nice to score a brace against Liverpool and the best goal minders in the world. A great game we had against great opponents and

definitely the kind of test we needed to help us prepare for the new season,” Daka said.

Daka showed his class when he raced through a cluster of Liverpool defenders before he beat one of earth’s most expensive goalkeepers

Allison Becker and completed his brace with

a classic fox in the box stuff when he arrived in the box to plod past a stranded Allison. -Times of zambia