SIKAILE SIKAILE REPORTS KAMBWILI TO THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT FOR INCITING TRIBAL WAR

Below is the letter he has written to the British High Commissioner to Zambia;

TO THE BRITISH HIGH COMMISSIONER, ZAMBIA

RE: BANNING OF THE CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI FAMILY ENTERING UK FOR INCITING TRIBAL WAR IN ZAMBIA.

14th July 2021

Dear sir,

Your Excellency the British High Commissioner to Zambia, this letter serves as an urgent appeal to Her Majesty’s Government to seriously consider banning the Chishimba Kambwili family from entering United Kingdom, for inciting tribal sentiments that have potential to ignite civil war and possible genocide in Zambia. The former Minister has persistently carried out a systematic tribal campaign against the Tonga ethnic grouping in the country, which action has the potential to spark tribal war in Zambia.

Mr. Kambwili has used his political privilege of belonging to the ruling party and also his personal connections to the Republican President Mr. Edgar Lungu, to fan dangerous tribal narratives for political purposes. In turn Mr. Lungu has provided him with necessary resources such as a helicopter which he uses to fly around the country and also public media, funded by the tax payers, to spread his message of hate against the Tonga people, with a view to alienate Mr. Lungu’s main political opponent Mr. Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND Party, who belongs to this ethnic grouping.

As a Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty international, I wish to request your government to impose travel restrictions on the said family due to the above stated reasons.

Mr.Kambwili’s tribal message and hate speech against the Tonga people in Zambia, has the potential to cause serious problems which can very quickly spread like wildlife, and there are already signals to that effect. He has continued to spread ethnic hate across the Country in an effort to win a re-election of Mr. Edgar Lungu, the incumbent leader of Zambia.

He is further on record as having said that if Mr. Hakainde Hichilema the UPND leader wins the August elections, he (Mr. Kambwili) would relocate to the UK to join his wife and children. This can also be interpreted to mean, if ethnic war breaks out in Zambia, he will flee to the UK and leave Zambia in flames. This therefore means he doesn’t care about the consequences of his utterances, because he has another country waiting for him to run to.

This man is a danger to our national unity and peace, and I want to rely on Her Majesty’s government to stop him spread this hate, by applying these sanctions on him and his family. Your consideration to this humble request will be highly appreciated.

Yours sincerely

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International

[email protected]

CC: UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY GENERAL

: ALL POLITICAL PARTIES IN ZAMBIA

: CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANIZATIONS

: ALL DIPLOMATIC MISSIONS ACCREDITED TO ZAMBIA

: CATHOLIC CHURCH IN ZAMBIA

: TO ALL BRITISH EMBASSIES