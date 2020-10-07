By Sikaile Sikaile

UPDATE ON OUR REPORT HIGHLITING THE PF GOVERNMENT PLANNING WAR AGAINST ZAMBIANS AHEAD OF THE 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS

We are pleased to update the nation on our recent Report to the International communities regarding the PF government under President Edgar Lungu’s planned war against Zambians ahead of the general elections. There is constant communication and a growing interest in our submission regarding the collapsing Democracy and the Rule of Law in Zambia by the International Community. We shall provide routine updates on our drive for the restoration of our democracy and national identity.

Our correspondent from Amnesty International has guided us to refer the matter to the international office under the subject,”Zambia Research Team for a quick response”. This entails that our case is now a registered priority matter of concern for external trailing.

We have repeatedly guided and pointed out the deliberate removal of the key democratic milestones by PF which has degenerated Zambia into a much lower level than a medieval monarchy. Just like they have reversed our Economic growth into negative, our democratic rating currently is speculated to have dropped to a double figure minus index.

We have advised the PF government before that they should respect the rule of law and the Constitution of Zambia where our human rights are enshrined to no avail, we are now escalating our mobilization drive.We would like to retaliate that we shall not give up on calling for the International Community to intervene in this case.

We are also glad that the international community is acknowledging receiving our reports which is enriching our documentation trail for prospective referencing. The atrocities under the PF government constitute crimes against humanity justiciable under international law.

We are also seriously appealing to the international communities not to give the PF government any financial aid until there is democracy and the restoration of institutional integrity. We have irrefutable evidence of their heartless mismanagement of Aid money including the systematic siphoning of strategic national loans through bogus substandard infrastructure. We have evidence that much of the infrastructure is actually contractor financed. Any aid given at this time will definitely be a deservice to the Zambian People. We shall further guide the international community to strictly channel their critical support through their national agencies and not the Zambian government under PF.

May the almighty God bless Zambia.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human rights Activist