SIKAZWE CRIES OUT TO ZAMBIANS TO HELP PF LEADERS

Former Presidential Affairs Minister in the Patriotic Front regime Freedom Sikazwe has cried out to Zambians and NGO’s to speak out on behalf of the PF for what he terms as harassment of it’s leaders.

Sikazwe who himself was thumped in Mpulungu says Zambians are not doing enough to protect leaders of the former regime.

The PF government was notorious for corruption and various human rights abuses and a number of its leaders have been charged with cases ranging from attempted murder, grievous assault to damage of malicious property, they are yet to be charged for the billions of kwacha they stole while in office.