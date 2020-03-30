Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya has urged minibus drivers to ensure that they implement the necessary precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 in their operations.

Ms. Siliya has advised that minibus drivers must ensure that the number of people getting on the buses is reduced in order to make sure that social distancing is effectively implemented.

She says minibuses that load 18 people, for example, can reduce to 10 passengers to give room for spacing.

The Minister was speaking in Lusaka this morning when she appeared on a live programme on Millennium Radio in Lusaka this morning.

And Ms. Siliya, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, has reiterated the need for people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary movements.

She advised that essential workers must make sure that they implement all the necessary measures that have been announced by government to protect themselves from acquiring the disease.

Ms. Siliya has also urged the public to make sure that they report to a health institution whenever they develop flu or a rise in temperature.

She emphasised that the fight against Coronavirus is for everybody and must start at individual level.

Press and Public Relations Unit

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services

30th March, 2020