The Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya has distanced herself from a video circulating on social media showing an alleged PF cadre who is said to have been given money by her to discredit others.

She said the video has been doctored for political reasons, meant to taint her image and that of the PF party in the eyes of citizens.

Siliya said for that reason she has lodged a police report for the perpetrators to be brought to book.

