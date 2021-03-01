The Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya has distanced herself from a video circulating on social media showing an alleged PF cadre who is said to have been given money by her to discredit others.
She said the video has been doctored for political reasons, meant to taint her image and that of the PF party in the eyes of citizens.
Siliya said for that reason she has lodged a police report for the perpetrators to be brought to book.
Which pepetrators are you tellings? Arrest the boy if he will not reveal who gave him the money.
People! People! Who do politicians take Zambians for? A lot of money is being flashed around by PF and it’s well known! The police abetted impunity makes them know better than to hunt down the cadre! The wrong doers will alert each other in may ways and this arrest would have long been effected since PF cadres know each other! The route taken by Dora is alert “Disappear before police find you!”
Why use the ministry headed paper when the matter is a party issue between cadres and a senior MMDPF cadre?
Is this how professional these cadres are? I guess no one there sees anything wrong but some of us know what we are talking about.