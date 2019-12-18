Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya has terminated the appointment of Mulenga Kapwepwe as ZNBC Board Chairman with immediate effect.

No official reasons have been given for the termination of Ms. Kapwepwe’s appointment but ZNBC sources have revealed that Ms. Siliya was upset after the Ms. Kapwepwe led Board opposed the appointment of Amon Jere as ZNBC Deputy Director General.

Last month, Lusaka Times exclusively revealed that Mr Jere was been lined up to take over the job of ZNBC Director General after Mr Richards Mwanza’s contract was not renewed.

Mr Jere, a telecoms Executive has no experience in broadcasting and the Board and the Unions opposed his appointment.

As a compromise, Government through Ms. Siliya went ahead and promoted ZNBC Director of Engineering Malolela Lusambo to the position of Director General but started pushing the Board to create a new position of Deputy Director General.

The move was however strongly opposed by the Board stating that the structure of ZNBC does not allow for a position of Deputy D.G.

The struggles over the appointment of Mr Jere has caused delays in him reporting for duty.

And yesterday, Ms Siliya officially announced the decision to let go of Ms. Kapwepwe but maintained the rest of the Board members.

Ms Siliya said Government has deemed it to be in public interest to nullify the appointment of Ms Kapwepwe.

“We wish to thank Ms Kapwepwe for her services as ZNBC Board Chairperson and wished her God’s Blessings in future endeavours,” Ms. Siliya said.