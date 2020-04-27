Siliya sensitises Mandevu, Chaisa residents on covid-19

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister and Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya this afternoon joined the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) public announcements crew in Lusaka’s Mandevu and parts of Chaisa compounds where she sensitized Residents on the dangers of COVID-19.

Ms. Siliya who went round the two high density areas for over an hour, appealed to the residents to take prevention measures against the coronavirus seriously as there is no known cure for the disease.

And in an interview with journalists after the announcements, Ms. Siliya said there was urgent need to deal with myths around the disease.

She said there was need for people to know that consumption of alcohol is not a cure for the disease but can instead worsen it.

She said it was also important for members of the public to be made aware that at the moment not even witchdoctors have the cure for the disease.

Ms. Siliya said this narrative is important if people are to take preventative measures as announced by the Ministry of Health seriously.

“The only way to win this battle to ensure that people have correct and adequate information about COVID-19 and we ensure that we effectively deal with the myths. You colleagues in the media have a huge role to play in this matter,” she said.

Ms. Siliya is this week expected to conduct public announcements in more parts of Lusaka especially areas where the disease has been detected.

Press and Public Relations Unit

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Service

27th April, 2020.